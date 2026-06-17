‘Even Yamraj can’t open files they close’: Yogi Adityanath’s jab at IAS officers

In a jibe at the bureaucracy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said IPS officers were earlier “suppressed” by IAS officers, buried in files, in such a way that the files would never be opened.
“Yaani Yamraj bhi aa jaye to IAS se file khulwana kathin hi ho jaat hai. Yahi hota tha. Wo khulti hi nahi thi… pata nahi kahan wo padi rahti thi (In other words, even if Yamaraj comes, it is difficult to get a file opened by an IAS officer. That used to be the situation. The files were never opened… no one knew where they were kept),” he said.
CM defends Police Commissionerate system
The CM made the remarks while referring to the Police Commissionerate system in Uttar Pradesh at an event to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited computer operators in the UP Police.
He said the system had been under consideration since 1972 but no one “dared to bring it into existence”. “I have enforced the commissionerate system in seven districts. This is part of police reform. Those who do not know about police reform raise their fingers at the commissionerate system.”
What is the Commissionerate system?
Under the commissionerate system, the Commissioner of Police (CP) is the head of a unified police command structure, is responsible for the force in the city, and is accountable to the state government. The office also has magisterial powers, including those related to regulation, control, and licensing.
The CP is drawn from the Deputy Inspector General rank or above, and is assisted by Special/Joint/Additional/Deputy Commissioners.
Expansion of police training capacity
On police recruitment, the CM said that earlier, police training centres in UP had the capacity to train up to 3,000 policemen only. “In 2017, we had to rely on training centres of the military and para-military in other states to train our policemen.”
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Now, he said, the centres available have been developed with enough capacity to accommodate and conduct the training of thousands of policemen.
Stating that the government expects from the policemen efficiency in performing the duty, Adityanath said, “We often see policemen making reels during duty hours. This is indiscipline. We have to be alert towards our duty instead of making reels. We should not do such an activity which makes us an object of mockery. Fingers are raised at the system,” he added.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape.
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