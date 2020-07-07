Yogi Adityanath hits out at Cong on Art 370, says laid foundation of terror

The CM further said that Mookerjee had sacrificed his life to end the permit system in Kashmir. The CM further said that Mookerjee had sacrificed his life to end the permit system in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that the Congress had laid the foundation of terrorism by giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 of the Constitution. He was speaking at a plantation drive in Gorakhpur to mark the 119th birth anniversary of RSS ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“The dreams of Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been turned into reality by the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Independence, the Congress laid the foundation of terrorism in the country by introducing Article 370… At that time, this act of Congress was opposed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said, adding that now all the laws are applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, the Central government had scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370, and bifurcated the states into two Union Territories.

The CM further said that Mookerjee had sacrificed his life to end the permit system in Kashmir.

To celebrate Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, the BJP on Monday launched the “Har Booth, Panch Vriksh” campaign (five trees at every booth). All MLAs, ministers, MPs and party office bearers were asked to participate in the campaign across the state. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh participated in the plantation drive in Lucknow.

Besides his participation in the drive in Gorakhpur, Adityanath performed rituals to mark the start of the “Sawan” month. He also inspected medical facilities at BRD Medical College there.

