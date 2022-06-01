‘Seva, Suraksha, Sushaasan and Gareeb Kalyan’: Yogi Adityanath hails Modi govt on 8 years in office

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the BJP-led government at the Centre for completing eight years in the office, saying the last eight years have been about ‘Seva, Suraksha, Sushaasan and Gareeb Kalyan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, the UP CM said, “The last 8 years have been about ‘Seva, Suraksha, Sushaasan and Gareeb Kalyan’ under PM Modi’s leadership – an unprecedented achievement by any govt post-independence.”

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Adityanath also said there was “distrust” among the people against the government before 2014, and separatism, extremism, and terrorism were on the rise. He said governments in the past gave lip service to poverty alleviation, but did nothing on the ground, and failed at providing people with the basic necessities of “Roti, Kapda and Makan”.

He said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power with the slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (inclusive development).

“There was distrust among people against the government before 2014. Separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. Anarchy was at its peak. Corruption had become institutional,” Adityanath said.

The UP CM also said that in May 2014 when Modi came to power, welfare schemes were launched for villagers, the poor, women, and all sections of the society without any discrimination, changing the lives of 133 crore people of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)