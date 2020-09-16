Yogi Adityanath govt suspended 15 IPS officers in 3 years

Two months later, the government suspended the then Barabanki SP Satish Kumar after there were allegations that he had extorted Rs 65 lakh from a trading company.

Since coming to power in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended 15 IPS officers, including six this year, over allegations of corruption, laxity in policing among others. While seven of them are under suspension, the remaining eight have been reinstated.

While the latest to be suspended are Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar and his Prayagraj counterpart Abhishek Dixit, the first IPS officer to be suspended by the Adityanath government was Himanshu Kumar.

Kumar was suspended on March 25, 2017, days after Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Kumar, a 2010-batch IPS officer, was suspended after he reportedly posted on social media about the “current government’s bias” against a particular caste. He was later reinstated.

The same year on May 24, the then SSP Saharanpur Subhash Chandra Dubey was suspended for allegedly “failing to control” caste clashes in the district in which a youth died.

On July 16, 2018, two district police chiefs were suspended by the government.

The then SP of Sambhal, R M Bhardwaj, was suspended after a woman was gangraped and burnt alive in the district.

Santosh Kumar Singh, who was then SP of Pratapgarh, was also suspended the same day after a woman died under mysterious circumstances.

Chief Minister Adityanath had also ordered departmental action against the two officers. Both were later reinstated.

The same year, after the alleged sexual abuse of 20 girls at an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria came to light, the then district police chief Rohan P Kanay was suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.

Last February, Jasvir Singh, who was then ADG (Rules & Manual), was suspended for alleged indiscipline following his remarks to a news portal that he was given bad postings as he held politicians and ministers accountable for their actions. Singh is still under suspension.

Two months later, the government suspended the then Barabanki SP Satish Kumar after there were allegations that he had extorted Rs 65 lakh from a trading company.

In August last year, the then SSP of Bulandshahr N Kolanchi was removed over alleged irregularities in transfer and posting of police station in-charges. In a statement, the government had said that the decision was based on findings of a report prepared by then DGP OP Singh that revealed “gross irregularities” in posting of police station in-charges in the district.

A fortnight later, the then SSP of Prayagraj Atul Sharma was suspended for “failing to control the rising crime rate” in the district. Before his suspension, six murders had taken place in the district within 12 hours.

This year, Vaibhav Krishna, posted as SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar, was suspended for “violation of conduct rules”. Krishna had claimed a “sleaze video” featuring him was morphed to tarnish his credibility as he had tried to expose a bribery-for-posting nexus involving top state police officers and some arrested journalists.

The next officer to face action was Aparna Gupta, who was then posted as SP of Kanpur South. She was accused of alleged laxity in the abduction and murder of a lab technician. Gupta was suspended along with other police officers on July 24 after the kidnapped person was found dead. The family of the dead lab technician had accused the police of facilitating a ransom exchange.

Last month, the government suspended DIG of PAC (Agra) Arvind Sen and DIG (Rules & Manuals) Dinesh Dubey over allegations of corruption. According to officials, there were complaints against Dubey in connection with tenders given for construction work in three districts. Sen was accused of alleged cheating and forgery in the Animal Husbandry department.

On September 8, the government suspended Prayagraj SSP Abhishek Dixit for alleged corruption and laxity in policing. This was followed by the suspension of Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar over allegations of extortion and intimidation. Action was taken against the 2014-batch IPS officer a day after a 44-year-old local businessman, who had accused him of corruption and intimidation in a video, was attacked by unidentified assailants. The victim died on Sunday. Patidar has now been booked for murder.

Besides Jasvir Singh, the other six officers still under suspension are Vaibhav Krishna, Aparna Gupta, Arvind Sen, Dinesh Dubey, Abhishek Dixit and Mani Lal Patidar.

