UP govt invokes NSA against Tablighi patients for ‘misbehaving’ with Ghaziabad medical staff

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting situations of migrants in different parts of the city on Sunday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting situations of migrants in different parts of the city on Sunday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday ordered imposing the National Security Act (NSA) against the Tablighi Jamaat patients in Ghaziabad for allegedly misbehaving with medical staff while being in quarantine at the district hospital’s isolation ward.

“They would not follow the law, they would not follow the system, they are enemies of humanity, whatever they have done with women health workers is a heinous crime. We are imposing NSA on them,” CM Adityanath said, referring to the Ghaziabad incident related to the Tablighi Jamaat members.

The Chief Minister also warned of imposing the NSA against all those targetting the police force as well.

The CM’s remarks come a day after nurses and medical staff of the ward shot off a letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, alleging that the men were not taking medicines and were misbehaving with the staff. The letter written by the staff members also alleged that the men would sit in groups despite being told to maintain social distancing. Following this, a probe had been set up against six patients.

The six men had earlier attended a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. After they were traced back to Uttar Pradesh, following several cases of coronavirus that were linked to the gathering, they were sent to the government quarantine facility.

Across western Uttar Pradesh, several members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the gathering at the Markaz are being identified and put under quarantine as cases linked to the congregation continue to rise in the state and across the country.

CM Adityanath had earlier ordered strict action against any Jamaat member found violating visa guidelines. Police chiefs of 18 districts were also ordered to find any Jamaat member who had returned to the district after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz event and to initiate proceedings against anyone found sheltering a foreign national.

