UP govt to start distributing scooters to meritorious girl students soon: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government will soon start distribution of free scooters to meritorious female students under the Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme with a view to empowering college-going girls in the state.

The announcement to distribute free scooters to meritorious girl students, one of BJP’s main poll promises in 2022, comes in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year.

Addressing a state-level programme in Lucknow on International Women’s Day, the CM said in the first phase of the scheme meritorious girls studying in the final year of graduation and post-graduation will receive scooters.

Also, the Chief Minister honoured beneficiaries of several government schemes and inaugurated the Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh 2026, an employment fair aimed at providing job opportunities to women.