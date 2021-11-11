Yogi Adityanath flags off culture event, talks of plans to develop Braj region

The Centre and Uttar Pradesh government are working for development of Braj region with projects worth more than Rs 405 crore introduced on ground, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating Braj Raj Mahotsav and Hunar Haat, Adityanath lauded Central schemes and highlighted the government’s work amid the pandemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi made every effort to not only save lives but also livelihood. PM Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and many other schemes were implemented; through these, beneficiaries received money in their account,” he said.

He said through ‘Hunar Haat’, craftspersons and artisans will realise Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The 10-day event will host around 400 artisans and craftspersons from across the country, displaying their indigenous traditional products as part of the government’s ‘Vocal For Local’ campaign. Before the ceremony, Adityanath shared a meal with sadhus from Mathura and Vrindavan regions.

Union MoS Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, state ministers Shrikant Sharma and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, and Mathura MP Hema Malini were among others present.

Stressing on work done in the region, Adityanath said, “A month ago, I received a call from MP Hema Malini (about) a plan is to organise an event of this scale. Since she has become the representative, she is raising people’s voice…”

Hema Malini said she expects to develop Brajbhumi as per her wishes, now that she is getting the state government’s support.

