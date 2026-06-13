‘Beti, beti hoti hain’: Yogi Adityanath says he ordered FIR over remarks on Akhilesh’s daughter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that he had directed the police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) over the objectionable comments allegedly made against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter. He also urged Yadav to ensure that his party workers maintain decorum and respect towards women, saying leaders should first look within their ranks before advising others.

“As soon as the matter came to my notice, I instructed the police to register an FIR. No insulting remark against a daughter should be acceptable. Beti, beti hoti hain (A daughter is a daughter),” Adityanath said, addressing a public gathering in Azamgarh during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects.

Adityanath asserted that no derogatory remarks against daughters should be tolerated, regardless of political affiliation.

The remarks come amid continuing political sparring between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with Adityanath using the occasion to contrast his government’s women-centric welfare measures with what he described as the behaviour of opposition workers.

Adityanath said his government has implemented several schemes aimed at supporting girls from birth through higher education and has consistently prioritised women’s welfare and safety. “Daughters deserve respect,” he said.

Emphasising traditional social values, Adityanath said Indian society teaches that every daughter deserves collective respect and protection. “We have grown up with values that say the daughter of a village is everyone’s daughter and the sister of a village is everyone’s sister. We have never made any distinction in this regard,” he added.

The chief minister also took a swipe at the SP chief, saying he should first counsel his own supporters about their conduct and language. “Akhilesh ji, while you advise others, you should also advise your followers to exercise restraint in their language. Before commenting on others, one should reflect on the kind of language their own people use against daughters, sisters, elderly persons, the deceased and senior leaders,” he said.

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He added that the Opposition party needed to inculcate better values among its workers. “It would be good if you explain it to them. If they cannot understand, hand them over to us and we will explain it properly,” Adityanath said.