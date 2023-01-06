Yogi welcomes film fraternity: ‘Cinema’s contribution valuable’

Welcoming the film fraternity to UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the contribution of Indian cinema in giving a new direction to society is valuable. “UP made two artists public representatives as artists are well aware of the sufferings of people and can contribute effectively to the betterment of society,” he said.

Addressing film personalities in Mumbai, Adityanath said, “I am delighted to witness the interest of the cinema fraternity in Uttar Pradesh. UP received Special Mention Award as Most Film Friendly State at the 64th National Film Festival and Most Film Friendly State at the 68th Film Festival in 2020 due to your efforts.”

He added that along with security, connectivity has also improved in UP. “Small towns have also been connected with big metros. Today, nine airports are active. Airports in Chitrakoot and facility of air connectivity will also be provided in Sonbhadra and other places that were considered distant,” he said.

Highlighting the upcoming places of attraction in UP, Adityanath said, “The forts in Bundelkhand are associated with history. Along with security for film shooting, you will also get the facility of connectivity in UP. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote heritage.”

The CM said that we are building Film City at such a place from where we can cover the distance of Mathura-Vrindavan by road easily.

The CM said that in the film policy of UP, arrangements will be made for 50 per cent subsidy for the web series shot in the state and the government will work towards giving a rebate of 25 per cent on the cost of web films. Several film personalities, including Boney Kapoor, praised Adityanath for a crime-free UP.