CM: Didn’t drop cases against myself, Akhilesh though did

Rejecting the Opposition’s charge that he withdrew cases filed against him and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against himself when he was the chief minister in 2016.

Taking part in a discussion on budgetary proposals in the Legislative Council, Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of giving patronage to criminals and withdrawing cases against terrorists.

“What was happening during the Samajwadi Party rule? While criminals were given patronage, cases of anti-national terrorists were withdrawn… serious cases of terror attacks in Lucknow, Varanasi, Bijnor, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Rampur and Barabanki were withdrawn… In the last six years, neither the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister has withdrawn cases but the truth is that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against himself with his own signature… We wonder how this case was withdrawn as the case filed by the Election Commission cannot be withdrawn,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also invoked the recent row over the Ramcharitmanas epic of Tulsidas. SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya had called certain passages of the epic “derogatory towards Dalits, tribals and Backwards and women” and demanded a ban on it.

“It may be in their values that they insult our heritage. They even did not spare Lord Ram… the type of comments which were made on great Sant Tulsidas,” he said.

“The country and the world are attracted towards his legacy (Tulsidas)… Ramchartimanas used to guide the country and freed the country from slavery. (Mughal emperor) Akbar had called Tulsidas to his darbar but he refused, saying he has only one ‘raja’ and that is Lord Ram. Such courage was shown by Tulsidas,” Adityanath said.

“Who are these people who are insulting heritage, and there is a need to identify them. People who insulted Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh know where the public has sent them. Those who used to say that even ‘parinda par nahi maar sakta’ (a bird cannot reach there)… now a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built there (Ayodhya). When Ramlalla will be installed in this temple in January 2024, not only India, the whole world will be proud. We all should feel proud of Lord Ram’s legacy,” he said, referring to SP founder, late Maulayam Singh Yadav’s statement that in Ayodhya “parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta”.

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath claimed that criminals ran a “parallel government” in the state before he came to power in 2017. “Before 2017, there was an identity crisis among the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers were committing suicide, poor people were facing starvation, there were deaths due to starvation and women were not safe… Those involved in organised crime were running a parallel government. Be it land, mining or forest all types of mafia were flourishing,” he said.

The situation has changed in the past six years, Adityanath said, adding, “Now they (the youth) can say with pride that they belong to Uttar Pradesh and have been educated here.” “Team UP has made this change possible,” he said and also highlighted the Global Investment Summit and other events held in Lucknow.