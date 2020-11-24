Yogi Adityanath directs officials to make preparations for Covid vaccination

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to make arrangements in advance for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine to people in an “organised and time-bound manner”.

It is expected that the vaccine will be available in India early next year.

“All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. Covid-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination. A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15,” he said while addressing a review meeting here.

“He also asked to ensure adequate availability of the vaccinators in view of the large population of the state,” said a state government spokesperson.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation for BSL laboratories in different private and government hospitals in the state.

Lauding the contribution of everyone involved in the task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the state, the CM said their efforts have also been acknowledged at the global level.

Because of the contribution of those involved in dealing with the pandemic, international organisations, like the WHO, have praised the coronavirus management of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“When the first Covid-19 case was detected in the state, there were no testing facilities nor beds. The medical colleges, district hospitals as well as private hospitals and central institutes have together worked as a team. From 72 tests per day on March 23, the state’s testing capacity has grown and 1.75 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, the Chief Minister said.

Now, there is no problem as far as testing is concerned, he said, adding that a total of 1.80 crore Covid-19 tests have so far been conducted in Uttar Pradesh and the capacity will further improve from Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.