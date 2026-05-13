Yogi Adityanath cuts ministerial convoys by 50 per cent, calls for work-from-home in UP

At the local level, administrative officials should coordinate with unions of hotels, sweet shops, restaurants, dhabas and street food vendors to promote low-oil food items, the CM said.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to adopt austerity measures in the wake of the West Asia crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued orders to remove unnecessary vehicles from the official convoys and to reduce the fleets of ministers, including himself, by 50 percent with an immediate effect.

Also, the CM said that in workplaces with a large workforce, a state-level advisory should be issued recommending work-from-home for two days a week.

In a meeting with senior government officials late Tuesday evening, the CM stressed that official meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops be organised virtually as much as possible. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of various departments.