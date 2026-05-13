Yogi Adityanath cuts ministerial convoys by 50 per cent, calls for work-from-home in UP

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In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to adopt austerity measures in the wake of the West Asia crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued orders to remove unnecessary vehicles from the official convoys and to reduce the fleets of ministers, including himself, by 50 percent with an immediate effect.
Also, the CM said that in workplaces with a large workforce, a state-level advisory should be issued recommending work-from-home for two days a week.
In a meeting with senior government officials late Tuesday evening, the CM stressed that official meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops be organised virtually as much as possible. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of various departments.
The CM said, “Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives should use public transport at least for one day a week. A ‘No Vehicle Day’ should also be organised once every week. Government employees, students of schools and colleges, and various sections of society should also be associated with this campaign.”
The Industrial Development Department and the IIDC were told to encourage industrial institutions and large startups to adopt work-from-home arrangements.
Seminars, meetings and workshops of the Education Department, along with other official meetings, should also be conducted virtually, the CM said, adding that 50 percent of internal meetings at the state secretariat and directorates should also be held virtually.
He further said, “Schools and colleges should encourage the use of school buses, and if required, roadways buses may also be linked with schools. To reduce fuel consumption during peak hours, office timings may be divided into different batches.”
The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to conserve electricity, saying, “Unnecessary use of electricity should be avoided in government buildings, homes and private establishments. Decorative lighting in private establishments and commercial complexes should be minimized after 10 pm.”
The CM urged citizens and wedding planners to organise events within the country and directed that museums and memorials be made free for visitors for a certain period.
The Tourism Department was directed to hold meetings with hotels, airlines, tour operators and travel agents and issue necessary instructions. He said, “Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Uttar Pradesh living across the world should be encouraged to visit the state. Shopping festivals, heritage tours, and visits to temples should be promoted.”
Appealing to the people of the state to reduce the use of edible oil, he directed the Health Department to organise nutrition awareness camps and ensure wide publicity regarding the campaign.
Schools, colleges, district hospitals, private hospitals, medical colleges, government canteens, mid-day meal programs, jails, hostels and police mess facilities should all emphasise reduced use of oil in food preparation.
At the local level, administrative officials should coordinate with unions of hotels, sweet shops, restaurants, dhabas and street food vendors to promote low-oil food items, the CM said.
He directed the Agriculture Department to promote natural farming. “Gaushalas house around 1.4 to 1.5 million cattle in the state, and their cow dung should also be utilised effectively,” he said.
Exhorting people to reduce goods purchases, the CM said, “The administration should hold meetings with local jewellers’ associations and traders to address their concerns.”
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