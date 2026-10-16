‘Sowing seeds of instability in guise of reform’: Yogi jibe at CJP, Opposition protests

Maintaining that democratic power is earned through “people’s mandate”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a jibe at the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition, saying those sowing the seeds of instability in the country under the guise of electoral reforms must understand that India’s democracy is rooted in public trust.

Without naming anyone, the CM wrote in a post on X, “Forces dreaming of a change of power in India on the lines of Bangladesh want to place the tools of anarchy in the hands of the youth instead of the torch of nation-building. Those sowing the seeds of instability in the country under the guise of electoral reform, the slogan of justice, and the invocation of democracy must understand that India’s democracy is a mighty banyan tree rooted in public trust. No storm of conspiracies can shake Indian democracy.”

लोकतंत्र में सत्ता का मार्ग जनादेश से निकलता है, अराजकता से नहीं। बांग्लादेश की तर्ज पर भारत में सत्ता परिवर्तन का स्वप्न देखने वाली शक्तियां युवाओं के हाथों में राष्ट्र निर्माण की मशाल के स्थान पर अराजकता के औजार थमाना चाहती हैं। चुनाव सुधार का मुखौटा, न्याय का नारा और लोकतंत्र की दुहाई देकर देश में अस्थिरता के बीज बोने वालों को समझना होगा कि भारत का लोकतंत्र जन-विश्वास की जड़ों पर खड़ा विशाल वटवृक्ष है, जिसे षड्यंत्रों के अंधड़ हिला नहीं सकते। हमारी युवाशक्ति भारत का भविष्य संवारने के लिए है, किसी की सत्ता की भूख मिटाने के लिए नहीं। जनता-जनार्दन ने राजनीति के इन मारीचों-कालनेमियों को पहचानकर ही सत्ता से दूर रखा है। अब ये देश को अराजकता की आग में झोंककर कुर्सी हथियाना चाहते हैं। उनकी इस सियासी साजिश को देश कभी सफल नहीं होने देगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 16, 2026

“The youth of the country are meant to shape India’s future, not to satisfy anyone’s hunger for power. The people have identified the ‘Marichas’ (a demon in Ramayana) and Kalanemis (a demon in Mahabharata) of politics and kept them away from power,” he added.

The CM further alleged that attempts were being made to plunge the country into anarchy in a bid to seize power, adding that India would never allow such a political conspiracy to succeed.

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Also, addressing a gathering in Ghaziabad while campaigning for the BJP’s MLC candidates, Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of damaging the education system and gambling with young people’s future.

“No matter how much the SP lectures on education, its credibility is like that of a crocodile sitting on the riverbank, claiming it will carry someone across the river on its back. SP is not a party that helps the boat of education cross the river, but is the one that sinks it,” he said.

The CM said that when the SP was in government for four times, education, employment and development faced serious challenges. At that time, riots, curfews, and lawlessness had become the state’s identity, he alleged.

“Under the SP government, uniform standards were not followed for educational institutions. If Azam Khan (former minister) wanted to establish a university, the government applied separate rules for him, while denying recognition to Global University. The BJP government has implemented the same system for everyone.”

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Questioning the SP’s selection of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, he stated, “PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) in the SP’s terminology stands for Parivar Development Authority. First, they gave a ticket to their own uncle and then they mortgaged the ticket to a wealthy industrialist from Mumbai.”

Alleging the SP was not even following its declared principles when distributing tickets, the CM claimed the BJP’s performance in the elections to the 11 Legislative Council seats would be better than its performance in the previous Rajya Sabha elections.