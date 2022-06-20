Yogi Adityanath: ‘Bypoll a chance to stop Azamgarh from becoming aatankwad ka garh’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that voters in Azamgarh should take the Lok Sabha by-election as an opportunity to prevent the constituency from turning into an “aatankwad ka garh” (a terror hub).

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, in the Chakranpur area, the CM appealed to people to “connect with the process of development, and change Azamgarh to “Aryamgarh”.

The previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, he alleged, had turned Azamgarh into an “aatankwaad ka garh” and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too could not undo that. But the BJP’s double-engine government connected Azamgarh with development, Adityanath claimed.

The SP and the BSP have won eight times in the last 10 Lok Sabha elections in Azamgarh. The Azamgarh bypoll was necessitated after resignation of SP president Akhilesh Yadav after his election to the UP Assembly.

Adityanath further said, “Those who were get elected by you from Azamgarh could not develop the area but created a identity crisis before you. They went missing when you needed them in crisis (pandemic).”

The SP and BSP were “Raahu” and “Ketu” (eclipses) for UP’s growth. “They are cruel planets of development. As much us you will go away from them, development will come nearer to you and create employment,” he said.

Adityanath also accused the Opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy and misleading the youth on the Agnipath recruitment policy for the defence forces. He said that the opposition has the bad habit of playing with lives of youth. The BJP wants to send Nirahua to the Lok Sabha so that “agniveers” come out from Azamgarh too.

He claimed the SP insulted a Dalit youth leader by first taking him in the party, offering him ticket (in bypoll) but taking it back to give it to “Saifai family” (Dharmendra Yadav). He said the BSP’s candidate (Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali) too was cheated by the SP in the Assembly elections by denying him ticket.

Without naming former CMs Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said that the segment elected two to Parliament but they did not take interest in development of the area as their priority was their own development.