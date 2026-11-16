Don’t pay heed to rumours, candidate shortlisting yet to start: Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief tell party workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary, in a joint statement, on Sunday said certain elements were spreading rumours to create confusion and apprehension among party workers over selection of candidates for next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

The two senior leaders’ joint statement came on the eve of the party’s crucial two-day strategy session (yojana baithak) in Mathura for the Assembly elections.

Both Adityanath and Chaudhary appealed to party workers and office-bearers not to pay heed to “such baseless and misleading reports” and to rely only on the party’s official communications.

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In the single-page document, Adityanath and Chaudhary cited “reports” claiming that the BJP has shortlisted 209 candidates for the Assembly polls and has forwarded their names to the central leadership of the party. Terming them as “fake news”, both the leaders denied having prepared such a list.