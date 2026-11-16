Don’t pay heed to rumours, candidate shortlisting yet to start: Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief tell party workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary, in a joint statement, on Sunday said certain elements were spreading rumours to create confusion and apprehension among party workers over selection of candidates for next year’s Assembly elections in the state.
The two senior leaders’ joint statement came on the eve of the party’s crucial two-day strategy session (yojana baithak) in Mathura for the Assembly elections.
Both Adityanath and Chaudhary appealed to party workers and office-bearers not to pay heed to “such baseless and misleading reports” and to rely only on the party’s official communications.
In the single-page document, Adityanath and Chaudhary cited “reports” claiming that the BJP has shortlisted 209 candidates for the Assembly polls and has forwarded their names to the central leadership of the party. Terming them as “fake news”, both the leaders denied having prepared such a list.
“The BJP is a disciplined cadre-based political party, which has a well-organized democratic process for the selection of candidates for the Assembly or any other election, and that process has not started yet,” they said.
Sources said the two leaders issued the statement to keep party workers and leaders together ahead of the summary revision of the electoral rolls during which the party will try to get 10,000 to 25,000 eligible voters, left out by the Election Commission in the SIR process, included in the voters’ lists in every Assembly segment in the state within a month.
“Any rumour will discourage the ticket aspirants, their followers and the party’s cadre workers, which will inevitably affect the party’s preparations for the elections,” said a party leader.