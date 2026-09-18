NCR air pollution action plan: UP-Centre meet on 8 key districts

NCR air pollution action plan: The Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre are working on a coordinated plan to tackle air pollution in the state’s eight districts linked to the National Capital Region (NCR), with a focus on vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, dust, and waste management.
After the meeting, Yadav said the government was looking at several measures to reduce vehicular emissions, including action against old vehicles, implementation of the new EV (Electric Vehicle) Policy, deployment of electric buses, mandatory pollution certificates, and regulation of vehicles operated by aggregators.
Focus on industrial, dust pollution
Officials informed in the meeting that around 80 per cent of industries had installed Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), and air pollution control devices. Action is being taken to cover the remaining industries, Yadav said.
A detailed action plan has also been prepared for mechanised and deep cleaning to reduce dust pollution.
Officials informed that during the meeting, discussion also took place regarding implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, and Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.
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Consultation programmes with government departments and other stakeholders will be held to improve their implementation.
Wider coordination among NCR states
The Union Environment Minister said the Centre was working with states across the NCR region to strengthen pollution-control measures. He said he had already met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while meetings with the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Punjab are also planned.
The Centre is also coordinating with agriculture departments of various states on stubble management, he said.
Yadav said more than 30 meetings had been held since December last year on measures to control air pollution in the NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also held meetings with local bodies and public representatives in 63 smaller cities, and directed them to appoint nodal officers for the same.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More