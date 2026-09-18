NCR air pollution action plan: UP-Centre meet on 8 key districts

A detailed action plan has also been prepared for mechanised and deep cleaning to reduce dust pollution. (Image: @byadavbjp/X)

NCR air pollution action plan: The Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre are working on a coordinated plan to tackle air pollution in the state’s eight districts linked to the National Capital Region (NCR), with a focus on vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, dust, and waste management.

The plan was discussed at a meeting between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow on Friday.

Officials reviewed pollution-control measures in UP’s NCR-linked districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut and Bulandshahr.

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After the meeting, Yadav said the government was looking at several measures to reduce vehicular emissions, including action against old vehicles, implementation of the new EV (Electric Vehicle) Policy, deployment of electric buses, mandatory pollution certificates, and regulation of vehicles operated by aggregators.