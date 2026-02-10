‘Qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s warning to those ‘dreaming’ of Babri

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Issuing a strong warning to those still “dreaming of the Babri structure”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said doomsday will never come and those dreaming of it will rot and perish.
He added, “Hindustan me qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge (If you live in India by following the rules, you’ll be better off).”
The CM made the remark while addressing an event at the Ram-Janaki temple in Dulhadepur Kuti, Barabanki.
He said, “Jo log abhi sapna dek rahe hain Babri dhaanche ka, to unko ham bata dena chahte hain ki qayamat ka din kabhi aane wala nahi hai aur kabhi nahi ayega. Qayamat ke din ke liye mat jiyo, Hindustan me qayde se rahna seekho. Yahan ka kanoon maano, kanoon manoge qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge (Those who are still dreaming of the Babri structure, we want to tell them clearly that doomsday is not going to come — never has, never will. Do not live your life waiting for it. Learn to live by the rules in India. Follow the law… you will benefit).”
He added, “Otherwise, the path ahead — if someone breaks the law — leads straight towards hell. Anyone who dreams of reaching heaven by breaking the law should understand that such a dream will never be fulfilled.”
The CM also claimed that today, “Sanatan, India and Indianness” are under attack both from within and outside. Some are conspiring, some are falling victim to conspiracies, and some are selling themselves for conspiracies, he claimed, adding that this tendency must be stopped.
He added that after 500 years, a “glorious moment” arrived in Ayodhya. “Over the centuries, many kings and rulers came and went, and after 1952, numerous governments were formed, yet none even thought of building a grand temple at the birthplace of lord Ram in Ayodhya,” he said.
“We said Ram Lala will return… and now the temple has been built. We will honour our heritage and preserve the glorious traditions of India and Sanatan Dharma,” the CM added.
He also said there is no place for those who fired bullets at Ram devotees or obstructed Ram’s work.
Speaking about the rise in the number of visitors to Ayodhya and Varanasi, he said the two cities earlier saw lakhs of devotees which has now reached crores. In 2024-25 alone, 122 crore devotees visited religious sites in UP, while 66 crore attended the Mahakumbh.
Barabanki is included in the State Capital Region (SCR), and major development programmes are underway, the CM added.
