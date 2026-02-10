‘Qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s warning to those ‘dreaming’ of Babri

The CM also said there is no place for those who fired bullets at Ram devotees or obstructed Ram’s work.

Issuing a strong warning to those still “dreaming of the Babri structure”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said doomsday will never come and those dreaming of it will rot and perish.

He added, “Hindustan me qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge (If you live in India by following the rules, you’ll be better off).”

The CM made the remark while addressing an event at the Ram-Janaki temple in Dulhadepur Kuti, Barabanki.

He said, “Jo log abhi sapna dek rahe hain Babri dhaanche ka, to unko ham bata dena chahte hain ki qayamat ka din kabhi aane wala nahi hai aur kabhi nahi ayega. Qayamat ke din ke liye mat jiyo, Hindustan me qayde se rahna seekho. Yahan ka kanoon maano, kanoon manoge qayde se rahoge to fayde me rahoge (Those who are still dreaming of the Babri structure, we want to tell them clearly that doomsday is not going to come — never has, never will. Do not live your life waiting for it. Learn to live by the rules in India. Follow the law… you will benefit).”