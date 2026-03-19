Youth choosing temples over places that oppose Sanatan values: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

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Marking what he described as a “cultural shift”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the younger generation of the country is preferring temples on New Year instead of places “where activities opposed to Sanatan values” take place.
Speaking at the occasion of the installation of Shri Ram Yantra, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath contrasted this trend with what he termed past attempts to “misrepresent faith as superstition.”
“This generation is not misled. On New Year, they prefer going to temples with their families instead of tourist destinations which are against Sanatan values,” Adityanath said, adding, “the shift reflects a renewed alignment with India’s cultural roots.”
Targeting Opposition parties, the Chief Minister accused them of selectively labelling religious faith as superstition.
“Those who called Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, or Mathura-Vrindavan faith as ‘andhvishwas’ (superstition) are the same people who, due to some belief, would avoid visiting Noida fearing they would lose their seat. Wasn’t that a superstition for them?” he said.
Referring to the long-standing Ram Temple movement, Adityanath said the faith that sustained for over 500 years “neither stopped, nor bent or broke despite repeated challenges.”
“The struggle against those who insulted faith continued, and today Ayodhya stands before us in this grand form,” he added.
The Chief Minister also invoked the idea of Ram Rajya, saying that while conflicts and instability persist in many parts of the world, “we are here participating in the consecration of the Shri Ram Yantra, experiencing that ideal.”
Adityanath also extended greetings on the Hindu New Year and highlighted the spiritual significance of Ayodhya, saying the flow of the Saryu “purifies the land and its people.”
Adityanath also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the bhoomi pujan, consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol, installation of Ram Darbar idols, and the Shri Ram Yantra.
“These steps fill every Sanatan follower and every true Indian with pride and joy,” he said.
Citing the scale of religious tourism, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh recorded devotee and tourist footfall of around 156 crore at religious and spiritual sites in 2025.
“The number of people visiting Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj during Mahakumbh, and Mathura-Vrindavan exceeds the population of many countries,” he said, calling it a sign of a “new and changing India.”
He also paid tribute to seers, devotees of Ram, and those who contributed to the temple movement and construction, including artisans and labourers, and remembered leaders such as the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal.
In a symbolic moment during the event, Vande Mataram was also invoked in speeches by both the President and Ram Temple Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, and was later sung by those present.
Governor Anandiben Patel, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), RSS functionaries, Ram Temple Trust members, including Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, and families of workers involved in the temple construction were among those present at the ceremony.
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