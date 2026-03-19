Youth choosing temples over places that oppose Sanatan values: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

Targeting Opposition parties, the Chief Minister accused them of selectively labelling religious faith as superstition. (File Photo)

Marking what he described as a “cultural shift”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the younger generation of the country is preferring temples on New Year instead of places “where activities opposed to Sanatan values” take place.

Speaking at the occasion of the installation of Shri Ram Yantra, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath contrasted this trend with what he termed past attempts to “misrepresent faith as superstition.”

“This generation is not misled. On New Year, they prefer going to temples with their families instead of tourist destinations which are against Sanatan values,” Adityanath said, adding, “the shift reflects a renewed alignment with India’s cultural roots.”