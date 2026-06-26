‘Don’t test Ram devotees’: Yogi on Ayodhya temple donation theft allegations

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said action will be taken against those responsible for the Ram Mandir thefts (PTI).

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government’s intention is clear in the Ram temple donation theft case. “Everything will become clear. But do not test Ram devotees, stop playing with their faith. If there are no facts or evidence, stop the accusations. If there is evidence, present it before the SIT,” he said.

The Ram Mandir theft case involves a major financial scandal regarding the alleged misappropriation of lakhs of rupees in cash and valuable offerings, like gold and silver, donated by devotees at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Just months after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up, an audit of accounts revealed serious concerns over its functioning, describing the management as “highly unprofessional”. The audit also flagged the lack of a “systematic record” of donations.