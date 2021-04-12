Yogi Adityanath attends all-party meet on Covid, thanks Oppn parties for assurance of support

At an all-party meeting, chaired by Governor Anandiben Patel, to discuss the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday thanked the opposition parties for their assurance of support.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that in order to tackle the present situation, all the parties have to come together and play their roles with responsibility. He also said that while in February, the districts were reporting cases in just double digits, and the government was hopeful of reducing the numbers further, the new strain of coronavirus has quickly spread, causing the surge.

Governor Patel said that people have to be made aware of the fight against the second phase of the pandemic.

During the meeting, BSP and Congress representatives praised the government on the handling of the pandemic situation, a press release issued by the government said.

BSP leader Lalji Verma reportedly thanked the government for convening the all-party meet and assured the party’s support on the government’s measures to tackle the pandemic. Verma said that BSP chief Mayawati used to tweet in this regard and ask party workers to adhere to the directives, the government press note said.

Suhail Ansari of the Congress reportedly praised the government for controlling Covid in the first wave. “We all expect the government and the officials to control the current wave with the same success as was done during the first phase,” Ansari was quoted by the government as saying.