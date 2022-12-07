Yogi Adityanath announces cultural centre, memorial dedicated to Ambedkar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the Uttar Pradesh government would build a grand cultural centre and memorial dedicated to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the state. The chief minister was addressing an event organised on Ambedkar’s death anniversary at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Campus in the state capital.

The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 212 development projects worth Rs 1,883 crore at a separate programme in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Talking about the memorial, Adityanath said, “The memorial will introduce the present and future generations to Ambedkar’s ideals.”

He added that it was a matter of pride for him that his government had ensured that Amdedkar’s photographs were put up in all government offices across the state. “We have worked for the welfare of the deprived sections of the society including the Thau, Musahar, Kol, and Vantangia communities. The state government stands with the oppressed and those exploited,” the CM said.

Adityanath also said that the Centre had launched many initiatives across the country to express gratitude towards Ambedkar. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed Dr Ambedkar’s Panch Teerths and his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. Memorials have come up in Delhi, where he spent a large part of his public life,” he said.

The CM also addressed a ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’ in Lucknow the same day. Hitting out at the previous state governments for neglecting the development of Lucknow, he said, “The state capital had suffered due to filth, disorder and anarchy, but it has completely transformed over the past five years.”

During the event, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 212 development projects worth Rs 1,883 crore. “Five years back, the state capital used to bear the brunt of the neglect of the local government. Despite the fact that Lucknow was the state capital, when one saw dirt, or witnessed chaos, and anarchy, one had a different image of the place in one’s mind.”

“After 2017 (when the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state), many of the Centre’s schemes were implemented in Uttar Pradesh including the Swachh Bharat Mission. Systematic waste management improved significantly as a result of the construction of 2.7 crore toilets for the poor in rural and urban areas, banning plastic, and reviving the Mati Kala Board,” the CM added.

“Today, the state has become a ‘model’ for Covid-19 and waste management in the nation. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Aligarh, and Agra are on the list of cities with the cleanest environments.”

Talking about the leadership of Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, the CM said, “Rajnath Singh, the Defence minister, is an MP from Lucknow, which is a blessing. His leadership is well-liked. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, Singh oversaw the construction of the Shaheed Path. Today, the Outer Ring Road, which includes the Kisan Path, provides the best connectivity in the state.”