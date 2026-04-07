Rs 403 crore for Ambedkar statues: Inside BJP’s plan to regain lost ground in UP in 2027

Each of the 403 Assembly constituencies will receive an allocation of ₹1 crore for the development of 10 statues, with the scheme set to be popularized through special events on Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14. (File Photo)

Politics over statues and popular icons appears to be in play once again in Uttar Pradesh.

With less than a year to go for the 2027 Assembly polls, the BJP-led state government has launched a new scheme — a Rs 403-crore Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana” that aims to beautify, develop and maintain statues of Ambedkar in all 403 Assembly constituencies.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that symbolic ‘protective umbrellas’ will be installed over statues of Ambedkar and other social justice icons across the state.

The political messaging around the decision is significant. The BJP is seeking to rebuild its social coalition in the state after its reduced tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the INDIA bloc led by the Samajwadi Party and Congress made massive gains.