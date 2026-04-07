Rs 403 crore for Ambedkar statues: Inside BJP’s plan to regain lost ground in UP in 2027

Politics over statues and popular icons appears to be in play once again in Uttar Pradesh.
With less than a year to go for the 2027 Assembly polls, the BJP-led state government has launched a new scheme — a Rs 403-crore Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana” that aims to beautify, develop and maintain statues of Ambedkar in all 403 Assembly constituencies.
The political messaging around the decision is significant. The BJP is seeking to rebuild its social coalition in the state after its reduced tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where the INDIA bloc led by the Samajwadi Party and Congress made massive gains.
Of the 80 constituencies in the state, the SP-Congress combine had bagged 43 while the BJP was left with just 36.
The BJP’s showing among Dalit strongholds was also telling.
Of the 17 SC-reserved constituencies in UP, the SP had won seven seats, the Congress one, while the BJP got eight. One reserved seat, Nagina, won by the BSP in 2019, went to Chandra Shekhar Azad of the Aazad Samaj Party.
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A counter to Opposition
The BJP is also attempting to build a narrative by drawing a contrast with the previous Samajwadi Party government by positioning itself as a party that “respects” social justice icons. Through this, it seeks to counter the SP’s ‘PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)’ pitch that aims to consolidate backward classes, Dalits and minorities.
In that context, the scheme fits into the BJP’s broader strategy to reinforce its outreach among Dalit voters by combining symbolic messaging with visible development at sites associated with social justice icons.
This positioning was visible when Minister Asim Arun took on the SP. Targeting the previous government, he alleged, “During the Samajwadi Party government, the very icons we are speaking of honouring were disrespected. Districts, medical colleges, universities and other institutions named after them were changed. In contrast, we will honour every proponent of social justice.”
Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, however, sought to downplay the move. Responding to questions on whether the scheme was influenced by the upcoming elections, he said elections are a continuous process and should not be linked to development decisions.
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What does the scheme involve?
-Cleared by the Cabinet Tuesday, each constituency will get Rs 1 crore for 10 statues under the scheme. The government has fixed a cap of up to Rs 10 lakh per statue.
-It will cover statues of Ambedkar as well as prominent social reformers such as Sant Ravidas, Kabir Das, Jyotiba Phule and Maharishi Valmiki installed at public places, including government land, urban local bodies and panchayat areas.
“The initiative is aimed at honouring Ambedkar as well as other icons who worked for social justice and social reform,” officials said, adding that it will also improve public spaces where they are located.
-Installation of protective canopies, construction of boundary walls, beautification, greenery and lighting arrangements will be undertaken to improve security and upkeep of these sites.
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-In the first phase, the scheme will include statues installed up to December 31, 2025.
Speaking about the scheme, Minister Asim Arun said, “vikas ki rah hamesha chalti hai (the path of development is continuous)” while emphasising that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to honour social justice icons.
He said the CM has directed that special events be organised on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) across all Assembly constituencies, where local public representatives will inform people about the scheme.