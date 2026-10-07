‘80% NDA, 20% PDA’: Yogi Adityanath back with claim ahead of Assembly polls

After the Samajwadi Party (SP) decided not to field a third Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Uttar Pradesh, paving the way for the unopposed election of its two and the ruling BJP’s eight candidates to the Upper House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state would again see an “80-20” fight in upcoming Assembly polls.

Adityanath said in Lucknow that the Rajya Sabha elections would predict the Assembly election results. “Yeh ladaai 80/20 ki fir aa gai hai. 80 per cent NDA me, aur 20 per cent PDA me. Aur PDA ka kya haal hone wala hai, yeh aapke saamne fir aane wala hai (The fight has again become 80 and 20. Eighty per cent in NDA and 20 per cent in PDA. PDA’s fate will be before everyone),” he said at the Seva Jyoti Yatra-Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, which marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in elected office.