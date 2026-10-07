‘80% NDA, 20% PDA’: Yogi Adityanath back with claim ahead of Assembly polls

After the Samajwadi Party (SP) decided not to field a third Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Uttar Pradesh, paving the way for the unopposed election of its two and the ruling BJP’s eight candidates to the Upper House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state would again see an “80-20” fight in upcoming Assembly polls.
Adityanath said in Lucknow that the Rajya Sabha elections would predict the Assembly election results. “Yeh ladaai 80/20 ki fir aa gai hai. 80 per cent NDA me, aur 20 per cent PDA me. Aur PDA ka kya haal hone wala hai, yeh aapke saamne fir aane wala hai (The fight has again become 80 and 20. Eighty per cent in NDA and 20 per cent in PDA. PDA’s fate will be before everyone),” he said at the Seva Jyoti Yatra-Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, which marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in elected office.
Since the SP has not fielded a third candidate, there will be no contest between it and the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.
The SP has renominated veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav, uncle of party president Akhilesh Yadav, and fielded Reliance executive Dhanraj Nathwani as its second Rajya Sabha candidate. The party has enough strength in the Assembly to get its two candidates elected to Rajya Sabha.
The SP chief first floated the abbreviation PDA—Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits, and minorities)—in June 2023. The formulation was projected as the SP’s social coalition against the BJP-led NDA, with Akhilesh repeatedly claiming, “PDA hi NDA ko harayega (it is the PDA that will defeat the NDA)”.
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Adityanath had remarked that the Assembly election contest would be an “80 per cent vs 20 per cent” fight, with the 20 per cent interpreted as a reference to the population of the minorities in the state.
Adityanath later defended his 80 vs 20 remark. In an interview with ANI, he said, “It’s a reaction to an action. I spoke about 80 vs 20. Eighty per cent support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while 20 per cent always oppose. We haven’t spoken about caste or religion.”
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More