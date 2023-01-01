scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Yogi 2.0: Return of THE BJP GOVT

In his second term, CM Adityanath is focusing on getting investment for the state and the government has revised as many as 25 sectoral policies for it.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Leader YogiAdityanath taking oath as new Chief Minister of uttar Pradesh in presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The year 2022 saw BJP’s return to power in UP with Yogi Adityanath creating a record for forming a majority government for a second consecutive term.

But the victory came after a dramatic run-up to the polls that saw many prominent BJP leaders, including minister Swami Prasad Maurya, joining rival SP. While the BJP prevailed, the SP became the single largest opposition party with Mayawati’s BSP winning only 1 seat.

More from Lucknow

The government is also promoting the state as a “religious and cultural centre”. Among the much-talked government decisions in 2022 were removal of loudspeakers for marriage halls and religious places, citing court directions on noise pollution; bulldozing of unauthorised properties of “criminals and mafias”; and a survey to identify “unauthorised madarsas”.

