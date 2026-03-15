Yellow alert for hailstorm, thunderstorms in parts of UP; strong winds likely till March 16

Maximum temperatures in the state are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 12:31 PM IST
Yellow alert for hailstorm, thunderstorms in parts of UP; strong winds likely till March 16The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms today, March 15, and tomorrow. (Source: PTI screenshot)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh on March 15-16, warning of gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph in several districts.

What’s behind the phenomenon?

According to the weather department, a trough in the lower troposphere extending from Northeastern Uttar Pradesh to Southern interior Odisha via Chhattisgarh, along with the influence of an active Western Disturbance, is likely to trigger unstable weather conditions across the state.

Under the influence of these systems, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days, while minimum temperatures may fall by 3-5°C between March 15 and 17.

Areas likely to be affected

Strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in eastern districts including Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar, the department said.

Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected across several districts of Western and Central Uttar Pradesh including Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal and Badaun.

The IMD has also indicated a possibility of hailstorm in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely across many districts of eastern, central and western Uttar Pradesh, including those listed above.

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Advisory and possible impact

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, keep windows and doors closed and avoid unnecessary travel during strong winds.

The weather conditions could lead to disruptions in power supply and traffic, while weak structures, kutcha houses and temporary sheds may suffer damage due to gusty winds. Light objects may also be blown away.

The department has warned that standing crops, orchards and horticulture produce may suffer damage due to strong winds and lightning.

People have also been advised not to take shelter under trees and to stay away from objects that conduct electricity during lightning activity.

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The advisory noted that open areas may pose risks to people, livestock and wildlife during thunderstorms and lightning, urging caution during the period of unstable weather.

Crop damage after rain

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation following rainfall in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, which raised concerns about potential damage to standing crops.
Adityanath directed district magistrates and other officials to visit the field, interact with farmers and immediately assess crop losses. He also asked the Relief Commissioner to maintain direct coordination with field officials and ensure that assessment reports are compiled promptly so that compensation can be provided to affected farmers in time.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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