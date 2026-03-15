Yellow alert for hailstorm, thunderstorms in parts of UP; strong winds likely till March 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms today, March 15, and tomorrow. (Source: PTI screenshot)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh on March 15-16, warning of gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph in several districts.

What’s behind the phenomenon?

According to the weather department, a trough in the lower troposphere extending from Northeastern Uttar Pradesh to Southern interior Odisha via Chhattisgarh, along with the influence of an active Western Disturbance, is likely to trigger unstable weather conditions across the state.

Under the influence of these systems, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days, while minimum temperatures may fall by 3-5°C between March 15 and 17.