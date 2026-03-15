Yellow alert for hailstorm, thunderstorms in parts of UP; strong winds likely till March 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh on March 15-16, warning of gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph in several districts.
According to the weather department, a trough in the lower troposphere extending from Northeastern Uttar Pradesh to Southern interior Odisha via Chhattisgarh, along with the influence of an active Western Disturbance, is likely to trigger unstable weather conditions across the state.
Under the influence of these systems, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to drop by 2-4°C over the next three days, while minimum temperatures may fall by 3-5°C between March 15 and 17.
Areas likely to be affected
Strong winds (40-50 kmph) are likely in eastern districts including Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar, the department said.
Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected across several districts of Western and Central Uttar Pradesh including Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal and Badaun.
The IMD has also indicated a possibility of hailstorm in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely across many districts of eastern, central and western Uttar Pradesh, including those listed above.
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Advisory and possible impact
Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, keep windows and doors closed and avoid unnecessary travel during strong winds.
The weather conditions could lead to disruptions in power supply and traffic, while weak structures, kutcha houses and temporary sheds may suffer damage due to gusty winds. Light objects may also be blown away.
The department has warned that standing crops, orchards and horticulture produce may suffer damage due to strong winds and lightning.
People have also been advised not to take shelter under trees and to stay away from objects that conduct electricity during lightning activity.
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The advisory noted that open areas may pose risks to people, livestock and wildlife during thunderstorms and lightning, urging caution during the period of unstable weather.
Crop damage after rain
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
reviewed the situation following rainfall in parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, which raised concerns about potential damage to standing crops.
Adityanath directed district magistrates and other officials to visit the field, interact with farmers and immediately assess crop losses. He also asked the Relief Commissioner to maintain direct coordination with field officials and ensure that assessment reports are compiled promptly so that compensation can be provided to affected farmers in time.