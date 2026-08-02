Year after reinducting nephew Akash’s father-in-law, Mayawati expels him from BSP again

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Sunday expelled nephew Akash Anand’s father-in-law and another national coordinator from the party on charges of indiscipline.
Akash Anand’s father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth was the party’s central coordinator for Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka units.
In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati announced that Siddharth was being divested of organisational responsibilities of these states.
“But after this, the reports of his return to UP are a deliberate conspiracy to create confusion within the party and affect the intensive campaign for the upcoming UP Assembly general elections. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, Ashok Siddharth has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today, and he will not be taken back into the party under any circumstances in the future,” Mayawati further said in the post.
Mayawati remarked that Siddharth was expelled from the party earlier as well due to indiscipline and violation of directives, particularly in relation to the distribution of party tickets in the Maharashtra elections, and he was later reinstated in the party on the condition that he would not repeat such mistakes, and he was assigned the responsibility of strengthening the party’s base not in Uttar Pradesh, but only in other states.
She was referring to action taken in February 2025, when she had expelled Siddharth on charges of encouraging groupism and alleged involvement in anti-party activities. He was also blamed for “spoiling the political career” of Akash Anand, who is married to his daughter Pragya.
However, Mayawati in September last year had revoked his expulsion and re-inducted him into the party after he publicly apologised for his “mistakes”.
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Another leader who faced action on Sunday is BSP national coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district, who had been given responsibility as in-charge of Punjab, and some responsibilities in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Reports of indiscipline and violation of party directives against him have also been coming in continuously, and now, in the interest of the party and the movement, Randhir Singh Beniwal has also been expelled from the party with immediate effect today,” Mayawati said in the post.
Sources said that instead of giving time in poll-bound Punjab, Beniwal was more involved in local organisational affairs in western UP and the party’s central leadership had received reports that BSP’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab elections were not satisfactory.
Mayawati has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as the party’s new Punjab in-charge ahead of Assembly polls.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More