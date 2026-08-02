Year after reinducting nephew Akash’s father-in-law, Mayawati expels him from BSP again

BSP chief Mayawati has made her third major appeal to the Brahmin community this year, invoking the party's 2007 win as she eyes a revived Dalit-Brahmin coalition for the 2027 UP polls. (File photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Sunday expelled nephew Akash Anand’s father-in-law and another national coordinator from the party on charges of indiscipline.

Akash Anand’s father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth was the party’s central coordinator for Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka units.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati announced that Siddharth was being divested of organisational responsibilities of these states.

“But after this, the reports of his return to UP are a deliberate conspiracy to create confusion within the party and affect the intensive campaign for the upcoming UP Assembly general elections. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, Ashok Siddharth has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today, and he will not be taken back into the party under any circumstances in the future,” Mayawati further said in the post.