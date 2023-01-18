Yaqub Qureshi, sons moved to different prisons after ‘many visitors at Meerut jail’

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and ex-BSP MLA Haji Yaqub Qureshi and his two sons were shifted to separate prisons on Tuesday, following reports that the three were allegedly meeting their followers and family members daily inside Meerut District Jail.

Last Thursday, Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar ordered an inquiry after reports surfaced that the 63-year-old leader and his two sons – Feroz and Imran – were allegedly meeting dozens of supporters every day and availing facilities like food from home. According to jail rules, inmates can meet a maximum of three persons in a day.

While Yaqub Qureshi has been shifted to Sonbhadra district jail, his sons Imran and Feroz have been shifted to Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur district jails, respectively. “They were moved out early Tuesday morning with police escort,” said Superintendent of Meerut district jail, Rakesh Kumar.

On January 7, Qureshi and Imran were arrested by Meerut police in New Delhi after they remained absconding for around seven months in a case of running an illegal meat factory. Police also declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. Yaqub’s elder son, Feroz, surrendered on November 27.

On March 31, 2022, police raided a sealed factory owned by Qureshi’s family in Kharkhauda area in Meerut district. A case was registered against the former minister, his two sons and wife Sanjida Begum. His wife got anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court.

“I am paying the price of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. All the cases against me and my family are politically motivated. My wife too has been named in the FIR.I have no link with the meat factory which was sealed and on the basis of which fresh cases were lodged against my family members. I have full faith in the judiciary and am hopeful of coming out clean,” Qureshi told media persons while being shifted to the Sonbhadra district jail.

“I have also ordered an inquiry into the persons who had met Qureshi and his sons inside jail. Police would verify records of those who met the three,” said SSP, Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan.