scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Yaqub Qureshi, sons moved to different prisons after ‘many visitors at Meerut jail’

While Yaqub Qureshi has been shifted to Sonbhadra district jail, his sons Imran and Feroz have been shifted to Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur district jails, respectively.

Yaqub's elder son, Feroz, surrendered on November 27. (File)
Listen to this article
Yaqub Qureshi, sons moved to different prisons after ‘many visitors at Meerut jail’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and ex-BSP MLA Haji Yaqub Qureshi and his two sons were shifted to separate prisons on Tuesday, following reports that the three were allegedly meeting their followers and family members daily inside Meerut District Jail.

Last Thursday, Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar ordered an inquiry after reports surfaced that the 63-year-old leader and his two sons – Feroz and Imran – were allegedly meeting dozens of supporters every day and availing facilities like food from home. According to jail rules, inmates can meet a maximum of three persons in a day.

While Yaqub Qureshi has been shifted to Sonbhadra district jail, his sons Imran and Feroz have been shifted to Siddharth Nagar and Balrampur district jails, respectively. “They were moved out early Tuesday morning with police escort,” said Superintendent of Meerut district jail, Rakesh Kumar.

On January 7, Qureshi and Imran were arrested by Meerut police in New Delhi after they remained absconding for around seven months in a case of running an illegal meat factory. Police also declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. Yaqub’s elder son, Feroz, surrendered on November 27.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

On March 31, 2022, police raided a sealed factory owned by Qureshi’s family in Kharkhauda area in Meerut district. A case was registered against the former minister, his two sons and wife Sanjida Begum. His wife got anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court.

“I am paying the price of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. All the cases against me and my family are politically motivated. My wife too has been named in the FIR.I have no link with the meat factory which was sealed and on the basis of which fresh cases were lodged against my family members. I have full faith in the judiciary and am hopeful of coming out clean,” Qureshi told media persons while being shifted to the Sonbhadra district jail.

More from Lucknow

“I have also ordered an inquiry into the persons who had met Qureshi and his sons inside jail. Police would verify records of those who met the three,” said SSP, Meerut, Rohit Singh Sajwan.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 05:13 IST
Next Story

Indian startups among frontrunners in sackings: 1,600 tech staffers fired a day in Jan

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close