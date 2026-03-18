Yaksh App helps identify murder accused, vehicle lifters’ gang: UP Police

A case was filed after police received information about the theft of a Scorpio SUV on February 16. Police used the application identifying all the CCTV cameras in the area. Following surveillance, the main accused, Pradeep, and other gang members were arrested on Monday, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s recently launched Yaksh App helped identify an absconding murder accused in Firozabad by matching his current appearance with his old photographs and a vehicle lifters gang in Rae Bareli, officials said.

The murder accused, Sanoj Singh, was concealing his identity, they added.

A non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Sanoj Singh after a case of murder was registered against him at Linepar police station. The application verified his identity and he was taken in custody, a police spokesperson said. The accused was produced in court on Sunday.

Also, Rae Bareli police claimed to have unearthed a gang of vehicle lifters using the app.