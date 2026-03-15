Yaksh App helped trace, identify robbers within 3 hours in Jaunpur: Police

Through the app’s database, details of 232 individuals previously involved in robbery and snatching cases under the jurisdictions concerned were retrieved, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s recently launched Yaksh App helped in tracing and identifying robbers within three hours of the incident in Jaunpur, officials said.

Through the app’s database, details of 232 individuals previously involved in robbery and snatching cases under the jurisdictions concerned were retrieved, they said.

The app maintains multi-angle photographs of criminals, enabling the victim to confirm the identity of the perpetrator(s), they added.

After the CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene were identified, the footage helped identify some suspects and determine the possible exit routes of the offenders, they added.

When the photographs and facial features of the suspects were shown to the victim, three persons involved in the robbery were identified within a few hours, the officials said.