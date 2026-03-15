Yaksh App helped trace, identify robbers within 3 hours in Jaunpur: Police

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The Uttar Pradesh Police’s recently launched Yaksh App helped in tracing and identifying robbers within three hours of the incident in Jaunpur, officials said.
Through the app’s database, details of 232 individuals previously involved in robbery and snatching cases under the jurisdictions concerned were retrieved, they said.
The app maintains multi-angle photographs of criminals, enabling the victim to confirm the identity of the perpetrator(s), they added.
After the CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene were identified, the footage helped identify some suspects and determine the possible exit routes of the offenders, they added.
When the photographs and facial features of the suspects were shown to the victim, three persons involved in the robbery were identified within a few hours, the officials said.
The looted motorcycle and the victim’s mobile phone were also recovered.
According to the DGP office, the team of officials included Jaunpur SP Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP City Ayush Shrivastav, ASP Goldi Gupta and ASP (UT) Shrushti Jain.
DGP Rajeev Krishna had conceptualised the application and it was formally launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the “Police Manthan” event held during the Police Week in December last year.
The DGP said successful detection of the Jaunpur robbery case demonstrates how technology can become a force multiplier.
“While our personnel continue to strengthen patrolling and ground intelligence, we are equally empowering them with cutting-edge tools, digital platforms and AI-enabled systems such as the Yaksh App,” he added.
By integrating statewide criminal data, CCTV mapping and analytical capabilities, the app enables officers to connect the dots of crime within minutes, Krishna said.
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