Wrestler booked after opponent dies of injury suffered during bout

Almost two weeks after a 24-year-old wrestler from Uttarakhand died after getting injured in a wrestling contest in Moradabad, the Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the opponent wrestler.

Police said that during the wrestling match on September 2, Mahesh Kumar suffered a severe neck injury. He was taken to a hospital where he died the next day.

Police said that they registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from Mahesh’s father.

Moradabad-based wrestler Sajid has been booked under IPC section 304-A (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safely of others), said SHO of Thakurdwara Police Station, Satendra Singh. Sajid has not been arrested yet, the SHO added.

Police are also verifying the footage of the wrestling match collected from the people’s mobile phones. Police sources said that so far no evidence of foul play in the match has been found.

Local Circle Officer Anoop Singh said no postmortem on Mahesh’s body was conducted. Mahesh Kumar was a trained wrestler.