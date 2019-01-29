600 km expressway to connect Meerut with Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath

Following a Cabinet meeting at the Kumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that a 600 km-long, six-lane expressway would be constructed to link the western part of the state to the east.

Adityanath claimed that the Ganga Expressway, to be built at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore, would be the world’s longest and would connect Prayagraj to Meerut. At present, it takes about 12 hours to travel from Meerut to Prayagraj.

“The Ganga Expressway will pass through Meerut, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and arrive at Prayagraj. This will be the world’s longest expressway. It will take 6,556 hectares of land,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

As of today, the longest expressway in India connects Agra to Lucknow and has a length of 302 km. Another expressway, connecting Nagpur to Mumbai (700 km) is under construction and is expected to be ready by 2020.

This is the first time during Adityanath’s tenure that the UP cabinet is holding an official meeting outside Lucknow. The Cabinet meeting was held at the office of the Prayagraj Mela Authority, which organises the Kumbh Mela.