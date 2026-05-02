Workers to get fair wages, Rs 5 lakh annual health cover: Yogi on Labour Day

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On the occasion of Labour Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the labour and employment department has been directed to constitute a new wage board and ensure that all workers, especially those employed in industries with 10 or more workers, receive fair wages.
Addressing the ‘Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026’ in Lucknow on Friday, Adityanath assured the workers that once the wage board recommendations are received, meetings between the industrial development department and labour department will begin and an attractive package will be prepared so that every worker can live with dignity.
He also said that the wages of workers in industrial sectors have been increased after discussions with entrepreneurs. “Industrial unrest must not be allowed under any circumstances; where there is industrial unrest, nothing remains except ruins.”
Expansion of ESIC dispensaries is also underway, he said.
“Currently, 116 ESIC dispensaries are operational in 41 districts. There is a proposal to establish one ESIC dispensary each in the remaining 34 districts soon, including in Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, so that workers can avail free medical facilities within their areas,” he said.
“Seven acres of land have been allocated in Knowledge Park in Greater Noida, where a 300-bed ESIC hospital will be constructed and dedicated specifically to construction and industrial workers. Similarly, 5 acres of land have been identified in GIDA, Gorakhpur for another ESIC hospital. The Labour Department has been directed to ensure that ESIC hospitals are established in all industrial areas,” he added.
Adityanath said that the Industrial Development Department will be responsible for providing land, and hospitals will be constructed through ESIC. Where ESIC hospitals cannot be built, workers and their families will be provided facilities like Ayushman Bharat, he said.
“Efforts are also being made in coordination with insurance companies and entrepreneurs to provide free annual health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to workers in industrial areas, allowing treatment in empanelled hospitals,” he said.
The chief minister said that provisions are being made to ensure accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for all industrial workers as well, similar to the coverage provided to construction and agricultural workers under the UP Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
The Housing Department and Industrial Development Department have been directed to revise their policies so that residential facilities for workers are provided near industrial areas. Relaxation in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) will be given to facilitate the construction of worker dormitories and affordable canteens, he said.
“For workers’ children, Atal Residential Schools have been started, and today the foundation stone of a Chief Minister Composite School has been laid in Jewar. Worker families will no longer have to worry about gas, ration, housing, or healthcare facilities,” he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other ministers were also present at the event.
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