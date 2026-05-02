Workers to get fair wages, Rs 5 lakh annual health cover: Yogi on Labour Day

On the occasion of Labour Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the labour and employment department has been directed to constitute a new wage board and ensure that all workers, especially those employed in industries with 10 or more workers, receive fair wages.

Addressing the ‘Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026’ in Lucknow on Friday, Adityanath assured the workers that once the wage board recommendations are received, meetings between the industrial development department and labour department will begin and an attractive package will be prepared so that every worker can live with dignity.

He also said that the wages of workers in industrial sectors have been increased after discussions with entrepreneurs. “Industrial unrest must not be allowed under any circumstances; where there is industrial unrest, nothing remains except ruins.”