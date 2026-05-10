Work on Gomti Barrage upgradation starts to boost drinking water supply in Lucknow

\In order to strengthen the drinking water supply and flood control system in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has started work on the upgradation of the Gomti Barrage, the city’s oldest, with the help of the latest technology, officials said.

After closing movement on the barrage’s bridge on Friday, the department has started replacing its old and damaged vertical gates.

Anil Garg, Principal Secretary, Irrigation Department, said, “The barrage, built from 1980 to 1983, plays an important role in maintaining the fixed water level of 105.6 metres at the Kudia Ghat pumping station, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to lakhs of people. During the rainy season, it also helps regulate the flow of the Gomti and protects the city from flood-like situations.”