Work started getting done after Modi became PM: UP Governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that projects started getting completed only after Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister of the country in 2014.

“Modiji aaye toh kaam huye. Baaki to kai log aaye gaye. Kya kya kiya, kisiko pata hi nahi chala. [After Modi came to power, work started getting completed. Before him, many came and went. What all they did, no one knew],” Patel, who became chief minister of Gujarat after Modi became PM, said at the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut on Wednesday.

She said that previous governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh did nothing that was visible to the people, whereas the present government’s work “can be seen and felt by all”.

“When the Saryu Nahar National Project was conceived 40 years ago, it had an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 crore. But when it was inaugurated by PM Modi (on December 11 this year), it entailed a cost of a whopping Rs 10,000 crore. You cannot achieve anything in life just by thinking about it and sitting idle. You all will have to work very hard to achieve your cherished dreams,” she said to the gathering of students.

The Governor said that it was PM Modi’s foresight that Meerut, which holds the potential of speedy development, has been linked with the Rapid Rail project, which soon will become a reality. The project, she said, would provide an easily accessible link between the National Capital and west UP towns.

Referring to the UP government’s decision to set up Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, the Governor said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the sports university in Meerut “as the place is known all over the world for being a hub of high-quality sports goods”.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that since 2017 when Yogi Adityanath assumed “the command of the state, UP has been gifted with around a dozen universities,78 post-graduate colleges, and 200 inter colleges”.