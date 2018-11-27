Won’t join any party, will back BSP in LS polls: Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad, who visited Ayodhya Monday, said he will not join any political party but back the Mayawati-led BSP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a press conference in Lucknow, he said there is a possibility that Mayawati may not share stage with him, adding that her apprehensions about him were caused by some people “misinforming her”.

“Bhim Army is not a political party. We are a social organisation. We did not make a social organisation with anyone’s permission. We are also not agents of any party…Being a social organisation, we cannot merge with the BSP, but I would give my support to the party. In case the candidate (for BSP) is weak, I would appeal for him/her and even be on ground in support. My main motive is bringing Bahujans to power,” Azad said.

“I would visit the entire country and bring the Bahujan samaj together so no one can break their unity. I want to give them the power and make sure that their prime minister, home minister and finance minister is on the seat,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of supporting Congress during the election, he said that in a SP-BSP coalition, there was no need for the party, and that Congress “was never a well-wisher of the Bahujans”. He further said that in addition to his social movement, if all the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ and OBC parties — SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary, BSP’s Mayawati, Rashtriya Janta Dal’s Tej Pratap Yadav — come together, they can remove not just the BJP, but anyone from power.

On Saturday, Mayawati had in a veiled attack on the Bhim Army, said, “Some small organisations are holding rallies and telling people they are related to BSP to garner support. Such organisations may play into the hands of opposition parties during elections. It was due to these organisations that last year’s violence broke out in Shabbirpur. Many Dalits were injured and killed in these violent incidences, following which I had resign in Rajya Sabha as I was not allowed to speak on the issue by opposition party leaders.”

Asked to comment on Azad’s remarks, a senior BSP leader said on Monday, “Whatever had to be said, has been said by Behenji.”

Earlier in the day, the Bhim Army founder said that he met the Ayodhya district administration, gave them a memorandum and demanded that they provide safety to everyone “so that no one feels ignored”. Without taking any names, he accused “some people” trying to character assassinate him “after failing to buy him with money”.

Speaking to the media after his return from Ayodhya, Azad said that Ayodhya was earlier ‘Buddha Vihar’, and was known as Saket. “I have asked CM Yogi Adityanath that when he changes names, change the name of Ayodhya to Saket. It should be Buddha Vihar,” he said.

“This is a country of Buddha…When the PM or president of this country or chief minister of a state goes to a foreign country, they tell everyone they are from the country of Buddha. But when they return, they create enmity between people in the name of religion…There are several temples in the country where you would find remains of Buddha.”