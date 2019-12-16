Won’t allow any interference in NRC implementation: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that no interference will be tolerated during the implementation of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the entire country should be united on the issue as “this will be a true tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”.

“NRC ke mudde par hum Bhaarat ki suraksha ke saath kisi prakaar ka koi bhi shadyantra… aur sendh sweekar nahi karenge. NRC ke mudde par Bharat sarakaar ki pratibaddhataon par poore desh ko ekjut ho kar ke iss kryakram mein sahyog dena chahiye. (On the issue of NRC, we will not allow any conspiracy and interference in the nation’s security. Entire country should unitedly contribute towards this programme of the government). This will be our tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his resolve to maintain national integrity, said Adityanath,” addressing an event in Lucknow to mark the 69th death anniversary of India’s first home minister.

On the new citizenship law, the CM said that India has always been a safe place for those exploited and oppressed in the world. “All of us have seen how the pledge of the present Indian government is an ideal of world humanity. This was shown to the world by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.”

The CM said that the Centre was successful in bringing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Indian legislation, following Sardar Patel’s ideals of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“This year, Article 370 was removed, which has led to J&K and Ladakh coming under the purview of the Indian Constitution,” the CM said, adding following the holy ideals of Sardar Patel, the true concept of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat’ has been realised.

“Today, his memory inspires national unity. Sardar Patel checked divisive policies of the British through his efforts. He was able to demolish the evil intentions of the anti-India elements who had a mindset of dividing the country,” he added.

