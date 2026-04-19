Women’s Bill row: UP CM slams SP over Muslim quota demand, reminds of Shah Bano case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday targeted the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, over its demand for separate reservation for Muslim women within the women’s reservation Bill.

Adityanath said that attempts were being made to raise “irrelevant issues” with regard to a piece of legislation aimed at women’s empowerment. “Samajwadi Party ne yeh mudda uthaya ki Muslim mahilaon ko alag se arakshan kyon nahi mil raha hai (The Samajwadi Party raised the issue of why Muslim women are not getting separate reservation),” he said.

He accused the SP of selectively invoking constitutional principles while acting against the vision of its framers. “Yeh samvidhan ki duhai dete hain, lekin Baba Saheb Ambedkar ki bhavnaon ke vipreet acharan karte hain (They invoke the Constitution, but act against the spirit of B R Ambedkar),” Adityanath said.