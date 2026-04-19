Women’s Bill row: UP CM slams SP over Muslim quota demand, reminds of Shah Bano case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday targeted the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, over its demand for separate reservation for Muslim women within the women’s reservation Bill.
Adityanath said that attempts were being made to raise “irrelevant issues” with regard to a piece of legislation aimed at women’s empowerment. “Samajwadi Party ne yeh mudda uthaya ki Muslim mahilaon ko alag se arakshan kyon nahi mil raha hai (The Samajwadi Party raised the issue of why Muslim women are not getting separate reservation),” he said.
He accused the SP of selectively invoking constitutional principles while acting against the vision of its framers. “Yeh samvidhan ki duhai dete hain, lekin Baba Saheb Ambedkar ki bhavnaon ke vipreet acharan karte hain (They invoke the Constitution, but act against the spirit of B R Ambedkar),” Adityanath said.
Referring to debates during the framing of the Constitution, the chief minister said religion-based reservation had been firmly rejected then.
Adityanath argued that the women’s reservation Bill was a “progressive step” that did not take away anyone’s rights but sought to ensure greater participation of women in governance. “Yeh mahila sashaktikaran ke liye ek progressive soch ka kadam hai, ismein kisi ka haq nahi mara ja raha (This is a progressive step for women’s empowerment and does not take away anyone’s rights),” he said.
He further questioned the Opposition’s record on issues concerning Muslim women, citing the Shah Bano case and the triple talaq legislation.
The chief minister said parties in the INDIA bloc, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, had had “ample opportunity” during their years in power to advance women’s rights but had failed to do so. He reiterated that the women’s reservation Bill should be seen as a unified effort to empower women rather than as an issue to be “fragmented for political gains”.
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Expressing support of UP, “the largest population state”, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, Adityanath said his state welcomes the Bill and appreciates his initiative in this direction.
Referring to the Opposition’s reaction in Parliament as equivalent to a scene involving Draupadi in the Mahabharata, Adityanath said that INDIA alliance partners, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, DMK, and other parties, stood as a “barrier” in front of the Bill just like they stood as a barrier in front of every progressive step taken by the NDA Government.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More