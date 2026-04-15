Women’s Reservation Bill: Why Mayawati is holding firm on demand for SC/ST/OBC quotas

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday welcomed the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill but reiterated her long-standing demand for separate reservation for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) within the quota.

“Though delayed, we welcome the move to advance 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies,” she said, urging political parties to rise above their respective politics and extend their support.

Speaking ahead of the special session in Parliament on April 16, Mayawati stressed that women from SC/ST and OBC communities should be given separate reservation within the proposed quota. “Then the decision would have been more historic.”

She also reiterated her party’s demand for 50% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies: “BSP has consistently demanded 50% reservation for women in proportion to their population, but we support the current proposal as well.”

The BSP is not a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and Mayawati has consistently announced that her party would stay “equidistant” from both the Opposition and ruling BJP-led NDA.

To be sure, the BSP chief has made similar statements on the women’s Bill in the past.

In 2023, while welcoming the BJP government’s move to table the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, she had said that even if 50% seats are reserved for women, she and her party would back it.

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“… I have said this in Parliament several times that our party wants women to get reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies. Instead of giving 33% reservation, if 50% reservation is given to women based on their population, then we will welcome that too. The government should consider this,” Mayawati had said.

She had also said women belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories should be given reservation. “… Otherwise, it will be unfair to people from these categories. And if this is not done, then women belonging to these categories will not get an opportunity in these general seats. Because casteist parties don’t want these sections from society to get ahead,” she had added.

Mayawati, however, had added that even if her demands are not met, her party would still support the Bill and “do everything to get it passed”.

On Wednesday, she said while discussions on women’s empowerment are frequent, their proper implementation has been hindered by lack of policy clarity and political will. As a result, she noted, incidents of oppression, caste-based discrimination and exploitation against women, particularly from weaker sections, continue unabated.

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Targeting the Congress, she said: “Congress ko ab SC/ST ke liye alag arakshan ki baat kyon yaad aa rahi hai, jab apni sarkar mein is maang ko nazarandaz kiya gaya tha (Why is the Congress now remembering the demand for separate reservation for SC/STs when it ignored it during its time in power).”

Invoking B R Ambedkar, Mayawati said, “He gave women equal rights and laid a strong foundation for their empowerment.”

Calling for swift implementation of the Bill, she added, “Women’s reservation should be implemented at the earliest, keeping it free from partisan politics.” She stressed that it must ensure dignity, security and upliftment of women across sections.