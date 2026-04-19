‘Not against women quota, but against hasty delimitation without caste census’: Akhilesh targets BJP, Yogi

Saying that the SP supported the women’s reservation in principle, he said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had “no right to remain in power” after their Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. (File image)
Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments targeting the Opposition over the defeat of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party’s objections stemmed from concerns over “haste” in carrying out the delimitation exercise in the absence of a caste census.
Saying that the SP supported the women’s reservation in principle, he said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had “no right to remain in power” after their Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.
On Friday, the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which sought to advance reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and facilitate delimitation of the constituencies, failed to clear the House due to lack of two-thirds majority needed for its passage. This was the first time a Bill under the Narendra Modi government was defeated in Parliament.
Earlier on Sunday, Adityanath accused the Opposition of creating a “barrier” in imposing women’s reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies, saying they “selectively invoke constitutional principles while acting against the vision of BR Ambedkar”.
Addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh alleged that the BJP wanted to make “nari” into a “nara” (women into a slogan) and accused the party of practising “divisive politics” using “CMF formula — create mistrust or fear”.
He said that the “narrow-minded” Bill would have only created “saansad patis”, referring to the proxy representation, just like “pradhan patis”, the male spouses of proxy women pradhans acting at their behest in village panchayats.
He also played a purported old clip of Adityanath, saying that the BJP leader had not supported a similar women’s reservation Bill back when he was a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur.
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Calling the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill a “black paper”, Akhilesh said, “A defeat in the House means the government is not representing the will of the people,” and asserted that it was the Opposition that represented the people’s voice.
Claiming that the BJP wanted to deceive the “PDA samaj” – Pichde (Backwards), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities) – the SP chief said his party wanted to safeguard women’s rights and demanded that a caste census must precede women’s reservation to ensure fair representation.
“We are not opposed to women’s reservation, but we are against the delimitation of the constituencies being carried out in haste… Census should be conducted first, and only then such a major decision can be taken,” Yadav said at a press conference in Lucknow.
Asserting that the BJP’s ideology did not align with the “aspirations of a modern woman”, he claimed that “no jaagruk (aware) woman” would ever vote for the ruling party.
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“Inki sankreen soch aur tang nazariye waalein Bhajapaiyon ki chaal hai… jo mahilaon ko kamzor rakhna chahte hain, unhe adhikar nahi dena chahte — na nirnaya ki swatantrata, na soch-vichar ki, na ghumne phirne ki, na pehnave ki (This reflects the narrow mindset of the BJP leaders… who want to keep women weak and deny them rights — whether in decision-making, expression, mobility or choice of clothing),” the former chief minister said.
“Its example can be seen when such groups, carrying sticks, reach schools, colleges, parks, restaurants, and even homes to impose their beliefs… and disappear when faced with resistance,” he added.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More