‘Not against women quota, but against hasty delimitation without caste census’: Akhilesh targets BJP, Yogi

Saying that the SP supported the women’s reservation in principle, he said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had “no right to remain in power” after their Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. (File image)

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments targeting the Opposition over the defeat of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party’s objections stemmed from concerns over “haste” in carrying out the delimitation exercise in the absence of a caste census.

Saying that the SP supported the women’s reservation in principle, he said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had “no right to remain in power” after their Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday, the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which sought to advance reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and facilitate delimitation of the constituencies, failed to clear the House due to lack of two-thirds majority needed for its passage. This was the first time a Bill under the Narendra Modi government was defeated in Parliament.