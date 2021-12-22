Women have turned against BJP: Opposition

December 22, 2021 4:37:40 am
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event of women self-help groups (SHGs) in Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said that his government had worked for “real women empowerment” by providing laptops and launching schemes and services like the Kanya Vidya Dhan, ambulances and the 1090 helpline in the state. He said the hardships, scarcity and insults that women faced under the BJP rule have turned them against the government.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “What had I told the women of UP? You must realise your strength. Today, because of your power, PM Modi is bowing down in front of you. He is understanding that the women of UP are standing up for themselves. Why didn’t you make these announcements earlier in five years and now do it just before the elections? That is because the women are standing up.”
