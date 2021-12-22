Women have turned against BJP: Opposition

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended an event of women self-help groups (SHGs) in Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said that his government had worked for “real women empowerment” by providing laptops and launching schemes and services like the Kanya Vidya Dhan, ambulances and the 1090 helpline in the state. He said the hardships, scarcity and insults that women faced under the BJP rule have turned them against the government.