Rail staff checking empty train find woman’s headless body and murder mystery

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered inside a trunk in a sleeper coach of a train at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar station, with efforts underway to identify the victim. (ANI screengrab)

In a chilling discovery, railway staff at Gomtinagar station in Lucknow have found a woman’s headless torso and limbs in a sleeper coach on a train that arrived at the station after originating at Chhapra in Bihar.

The body parts, police have said, appear to be of a woman in the 25-30 year age group. Police have registered a case and are trying to identify her.

The shocking discovery was made on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express that travels from Bihar to Lucknow via Gorakhpur. Once passengers had deboarded the train, the railway staff started a routine check of the compartments. They found a trunk and a bag near a washroom in one of the sleeper coaches.