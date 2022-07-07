Woman’s family kills her alleged molester, father held: Police

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the father and two brothers of an 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly molested by him.

The incident took place at a village in Aligarh district on Monday when the man was asleep in his field.

The villagers said the woman’s family decided to kill the man after the police did not act on their molestation FIR and the 26-year-old continued to roam freely in the village.

“The 26-year-old man was known for doing petty crimes and was an alcoholic. The woman’s family was unhappy with the police for failing to take action against him as he roamed freely,” said the husband of the village head.

Police have arrested the girl’s father and are looking for her two brothers. All three have been booked for murder on a complaint filed by the man’s family.

According to police, the man’s brother complained to police that his cousin spotted the body bearing several injuries in the field on Tuesday morning. He also claimed to have seen the girl’s father and his two brothers fleeing from the spot, the complainant alleged.

When asked about the allegation of police inaction in the molestation FIR that allegedly led the girl’s family to kill the accused, a senior officer denied the charge, saying: “We were looking for him (the accused in the molestation FIR) in other cases as well. Arrest could not be made as there was no accurate information about his whereabouts.”

On June 21, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, an FIR was lodged against the 26-year-old man for alleged sexual assault after forcibly entering the house. The FIR was filed under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at the local police station.

While the alleged incident took place on June 16, the police registered the FIR on June 21 – after five days.

“Since then (registration of FIR), the woman’s father was regularly meeting police officers requesting them to take action against the accused, but he was not arrested,” the village head’s husband said.