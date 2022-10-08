Woman’s body found in house yard months after family’s elopement claim

A financial dispute between brothers unravelled the killing of a 28-year-old woman by her husband at Sikandarpur Khagi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district in March this year, police claimed on Friday.

The family had then claimed that the woman eloped with her alleged lover. Her badly decayed body was recovered from from a pit covered with a pile of fodder in the backyard of their house on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim’s husband Pramod Kumar (35) and three other family members have been have arrested. Officials said Pramod and his wife Saroj had been fighting since he was suspicious that she had an illicit relation with a man from the same village.

On the evening of March 20, Saroj succumbed to her injuries after he thrashed her, police said. Soon after, Pramod and his family members, including his elder brother Vinod and father Ramesh, dug up a pit in the backyard of their house and buried the body there, they claimed.

The family told Saroj’s parents and locals that she had eloped with her lover from a hospital in Aligarh where she was taken for treatment during the Holi festival.

Rajpura police station incharge Pawan Kumar said, “Saroj’s death remained a secret within the family. But on October 6, Ramesh’s youngest son Bunty had a dispute with his brothers who refused to give him Rs 50,000 after their father recently sold a tractor worth Rs 1.5 lakh. In a fit of rage, Bunty informed Saroj’s father as how his brothers and father killed her and where the body was buried. Her father Umesh lodged an FIR. The body was sent for DNA testing.”

Sambhal DSP Alok Siddhu said, “Bunty said he was not at home on the night when Saroj was buried in a pit after she died. We are verifying his claims.”