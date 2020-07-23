Lucknow: Woman who set herself on fire near CMO dies, daughter stable

They set themselves on fire near the secretariat reportedly over a dispute regarding water seeping through the wall of their neighbour’s house in Amethi district. (Representational) They set themselves on fire near the secretariat reportedly over a dispute regarding water seeping through the wall of their neighbour’s house in Amethi district. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman who had tried to immolate herself along with her 24-year-old daughter outside the Vidhan Bhawan building in Lucknow on Friday died Tuesday night.

They set themselves on fire near the secretariat reportedly over a dispute regarding water seeping through the wall of their neighbour’s house in Amethi district.

Dr Ashutosh Dubey, Medical Superintendent at Civil Hospital, said, “The woman died around 11: 45 pm on Tuesday. She had 80-90 per cent burns and succumbed. Her daughter suffered 15-20 per cent burns and is stable now. She will be discharged soon.”

Lucknow police had on Saturday arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Kadeer Khan and two others in connection with the incident.

In Amethi, three policemen including the SHO of local police station were suspended over “laxity” in a case registered under IPC sections including 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

The case was registered on May 9 after the woman had an argument with some of her neighbours, who were arrested on Saturday. A case of assault was also registered against the daughter, her cousin and his mother.

A video went viral on social media on Wednesday in which the 24-year-old woman, whose mother died, is purportedly heard saying that she will not bury her mother’s body. “…An attempt was made to burn me alive. I was beaten up with lathis. I have a recording of that… An attempt is being made to throttle my voice…”

Asked whether sections for abetment to suicide would be added to the FIR lodged against the neighbours, Amethi Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said, “That is a separate case which was registered in Lucknow. The incident (self-immolation attempt) happened in Lucknow… the two incidents are separate and the earlier one happened in May.”

