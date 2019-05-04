Woman who accused BSP leader of sexually harassing her records statement before court

The 30-year-old woman, who had accused BSP candidate from Ghosi, Atul Rai, of sexually harassing her for the last one year, recorded her statement before a local court in Varanasi Friday.

Rai was booked on charges of rape, forgery after the woman lodged a complaint against him on Wednesday. Rai, too, had lodged a complaint in Ballia on the same day accusing the woman of threatening to defame him by leveling false allegations.

“The FIR against Rai was lodged at Lanka police station on charges of cheating, rape, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,” said Circle Officer (CO), Bhelupur, Anil Kumar.

The woman also alleged in the complaint that Rai had made a video of the act and threatened to circulate it on social media, police said.

Rai, a native of Ghazipur district, denied the allegations and claimed the case was politically motivated.

Rai had unsuccessfully contested 2017 assembly elections from Zamania seat of the district on a BSP ticket.

On Friday, medical examination of the victim was conducted and its report was awaited.

The police also got her statement recorded before the court Friday, the CO said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Lanka police station, Bharat Bhushan, said, “The victim claimed in her statement before the police that she came in contact with Rai while she was contesting student union election in her university. She had gone to meet Rai to seek financial help for the election. She also claimed that she had met Rai several times after that and sought financial help from him,” Bhushan said quoting her statement.

“The woman alleged that in March 2018, Rai called her to his flat in Lanka area on the pretext of introducing her to his family. She further alleged that when she went there on March 3 last year, she found no one else except Rai. She alleged that Rai had then raped her in his flat,” said Bhushan.

“The woman also alleged that Rai has been regularly sexually harassing her since then threatening to make video of the assault public,” the SHO added.

She also alleged in her complaint that Rai was forcing her to sleep with other BSP leaders as well but she denied, the SHO said.

When contacted, Rai denied the allegations and claimed, “I came in contact with the woman in 2015 while she was contesting students’ union election. On her request, I helped her financially to fight the polls which she had lost. The then vice-president of the union had introduced her to me. Later, the woman met me a few more times and took money from me on one or other pretext. I help students, and so, I helped her as well.”

“On January 2 this year, I gave her Rs 10,000 and told her that I would not be able to help her anymore. I had transferred Rs 10,000 to her bank account, “ Rai claimed.

“On April 24, the girl sent me a video on my mobile phone from an unknown number alleging that I had sexually assaulted her. In the video, she also threatened me to go to the media and make these public in the election meetings of BJP. I sent her a message on WhatsApp asking her the reason for falsely framing me, but she did not reply. Four days later, she uploaded the video, which was edited, on her Facebook page. The next day, I got an FIR lodged against the woman at the Narahi police station in Ballia,” Rai claimed.

Station House Officer of Narahi police station (Ballia), Tej Bahadur Singh, said, “Rai had filed a complaint on May 1 alleging that the woman had taken money from him and when he asked her to return it, she threatened to implicate him in a false case. Rai did not disclose the amount in his complaint. The complaint was filed as a non-cognizable report (NCR) under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).” A court’s permission has to be sought to investigate an NCR.

The SHO, however, claimed that the preliminary investigation has found the allegations by Rai false.