Woman tests positive after attending son’s party, over 20 booked

Bahraich police have registered an FIR against a couple, their son and 20 others for organising a “wedding anniversary party” for the son in violation of the lockdown, after which the 54-year-old woman tested for coronavirus.

The case was filed at the Daring Sharif police station against the woman, her husband, son and a nephew, apart from unidentified guests who attended the party on April 19.

Chief Medical Officer, Bahraich, Dr Suresh Singh said, “Samples of 20 persons, including the patient’s family members, were collected and sent for coronavirus test. They all have been sent to quarantine.” The test reports are awaited. The family has 10 members.

The district administration is still trying to identify more people who had attended the function.

An FIR was also registered against 21 persons, including the coronavirus patient, her husband, son and nephew under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), said police. Police have invoked Epidemic Disease Act against them. No arrests have been made yet.

Police said on April 16, after obtaining permission from the district administration and police, the woman, her husband, son and a car driver had gone to Ghaziabad for her eye treatment. A day later, woman and others returned to Bahraich.

However, four days later, a neighbour of the woman told the police that she had not undergone any medical check-up.

A team of district administration and police went to the woman’s house and sent her for testing. Samples of three other persons, including her husband, son and another person were also collected. All four persons were put in quarantine the same day.

The woman’s test report, which arrived two days ago, returned positive.

Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, Vipin Kumar Mishra said, “On coming to know about woman’s travel history, I immediately wrote to my counterpart asking him to get medical examination of staff of the hospital where victim was treated.”

He added, in the meantime they were also informed by locals that a function was organised at the woman’s house on April 19 in which a few persons participated. People, who participated in function, were immediately identified and their samples were collected for the test. People, who came in contact with the woman after she returned from Ghaziabad, are also being identified, said police.

Circle Officer, Bahraich, Arun Chandra said the function was organised without obtaining permission and informing the district administration.

