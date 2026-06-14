Woman adamant on staying with Dalit husband, father ‘stabs’ her to death inside Banda police station

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her father inside a police station in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, shortly after she reiterated her decision to stay with the man she had married against her family’s wishes, police said.

The victim belonged to a backward caste while the youth she married is a Dalit.

The accused, Satya Kumar Chauhan (55), has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place at the Badausa police station, where the woman, Shivani Chauhan, was brought after being recovered by police following her elopement and marriage to Lalit Verma (20), a neighbour. According to police, Shivani had left home on May 18 with Lalit and later married him in Madhya Pradesh against her family’s wishes. Following a complaint lodged by her family, she was traced and brought to the police station for legal formalities, including recording her statement.