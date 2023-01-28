scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Woman stabbed to death in Meerut, probe on: Cops

The police said her husband works as a tailor in the village and the family has meagre sources of income. The blockade was lifted after the police gave a written assurance of swift action in the case.

Her husband Ramesh Kumar (45) has registered an FIR against unidentified persons at the Mundali police station. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The husband claimed that his family had no enmity with anyone in the village. The couple have three sons, police said.
Woman stabbed to death in Meerut, probe on: Cops
A 40-YEAR-OLD Dalit woman was stabbed to death by unidentified persons when she was returning home on Wednesday evening in Meerut’s Maukhas village, police said on Friday. The victim, Babita, worked as a domestic help at the residence of a doctor, they added.

Her husband Ramesh Kumar (45) has registered an FIR against unidentified persons at the Mundali police station. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The husband claimed that his family had no enmity with anyone in the village. The couple have three sons, police said.

A group of local residents staged a blockade on the main road outside the village for nearly five hours, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the family. The police said her husband works as a tailor in the village and the family has meagre sources of income. The blockade was lifted after the police gave a written assurance of swift action in the case.

“We have based our investigation on the available CCTV footage of the area .We are yet to ascertain the real motive behind the crime but preliminary investigation revealed that an illicit relationship could be a possible motive. She also had an argument with a woman who also works as a domestic help in the village .We are probing all angles but no arrests have been made yet,” said Virendra Singh Bisare, in-charge of the Mundali police station.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 04:33 IST
