Woman SI found dead with head injuries in Bareilly

A 52-year-old woman police sub-inspector was found murdered with head injuries at her official accommodation on Reserve Police Lines campus in City Kotwali police station area of Bareilly late on Tuesday.

Circle Officer, City, Kuldeep Kumar, said, “Autopsy report said head injury caused her death. There was also a strangulation mark around her neck.”

The deceased, Reena Kumari, a native of Amroha district, was posted with the local intelligence unit (LIU) of the district police. A divorcee, she was staying alone at the transit hostel flat on the Police Lines campus as her 16-year-old son studies in Delhi, police said.

According to Pankaj Verma, Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, they were informed by an inmate of the transit hostel flat after he spotted the doors of Reena Kumari’s flat open and her body lying in a pool of blood, the SHO added.

“We found files and documents lying scattered in the room indicating that the assailants searched for some papers after attacking her. She was hit on her head with some heavy object,” said Verma.

“Her son, Yashu, had come to Bareilly recently and stayed with his mother for a few days. He returned to Delhi three days ago,” said SHO.

A murder case has been lodged against unidentified persons on a complaint filed by Reena’s brother, Vipin.

Reena joined police services in 1988 as a constable and was promoted as a sub-inspector. She was on three months child care leave when the incident happened, added Kumar.

Police said preliminary investigation found that Reena’s father recently had transferred ownership of a land to Reena, leading to a dispute with her brothers. “We are working on all angles, including the land dispute between victim and her brothers,” the Circle Officer said.