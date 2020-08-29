Woman shot dead in Amroha, in-laws among five arrested

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association protest against the UP government over the law and order situation in the state, in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A 35-year-old woman, who had claimed a threat to her life from her husband’s uncle in a video last year, was shot dead in Hasanpur area of Amroha district on Wednesday.

Iram alias Amreen had gone to attend a court hearing when she was shot dead at Machrai Road in Amroha, said police.

Police have arrested five persons, including Iram’s father-in-law Arif Sufi, her husband’s uncle Akil Hussain, his son Sahjeb, and two others – Mohsin and Farooque.

Superintendent of Police (Amroha) Vipin Tada said that they have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

Police said that they are looking for the woman’s husband Fazil, who works as a labourer, and his relative Furkaan, both named in the FIR.

Notably, police said that they were not aware of the woman facing threat from her in-laws and added that the dispute arising of the last year’s video was settled within the family.

In the video that had gone viral last year, Iram had accused 63-year-old Akil Hussain, who runs a cloth showroom, of harassing her and said that if any untoward incident happened to her then he should be held responsible for it. The woman had also accused her in-laws of beating her.

According to police, Iram, who was married to Fazil and have four children, returned to her parent’s house two years ago following a dispute with her husband. She had also filed a complaint in the court against her in-laws and the matter is still pending, said police.

Station House Officer (Hasanpur) Neeraj Kumar said that in the preliminary inquiry, police have found that the victim was in a relationship with Furkaan, who works in a private firm in Amroha. Furkaan is the son-in-law of her husband’s uncle Akil.

A few days ago, Furkaan’s wife Shayara and Iram had a heated argument after the former came to know about their relationship. “As Iram refused to leave Furkaan, the family decided to eliminate her. Furkaan approached his friends — Mohsin and Farooq — for help. On August 26, after attending the court hearing, Iram called Furkaan and asked to meet. Furkaan told her that he was sending his two friends to bring her to him. Mohsin and Farooq reached Gajraula Road on a motorcycle where the Iram was waiting. She sat on the motorcycle. At Machai Road, the two men stopped the motorcycle, citing some work. “When the victim stepped down from the motorcycle, accused shot her twice and escaped,” added the SHO.

On getting information about the murder, a police team reached the spot. Police identified her from her cellphone that was found at the spot.

